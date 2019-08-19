Def Leppard invite you behind the scenes of their Las Vegas residency

Def Leppard have released a mini-documentary showing them preparing for their Las Vegas residency.

The band kicked off the 12-show run at the city’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino last week – and they have more shows planned through September 7.

The behind-the-scenes footage shows Def Leppard rehearsing for the opening night along with live footage – and highlights the band talking about the 23-track setlist, which included an acoustic set and saw the Sheffield heroes dust off a selection of rare live cuts.

Frontman Joe Elliott says: “We wanted it to be very different to the touring thing and we get the chance to do that because we don’t have to strip it down every night.

“It’s going to be like going on a 12km run every night… which is fine.”

Guitarist Vivian Campbell adds: “I think it’s a very impressive stage set. It’s like a stadium act in a theatre. I think it’s going to look great and I just don’t know how we’re going to fill all this space.”

Check out the video below.

In June this year, Campbell said it was possible that Def Leppard could release new material in 2020, while the band also recently released the second volume in their career-spanning box set series.