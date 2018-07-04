Dee Snider teases blistering new single Become The Storm

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Former Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider has released a short teaser video for his new track Become The Storm.

The full video is expected soon, with the track lifted from Snider’s upcoming album For The Love Of Metal, which is due to arrive on July 27 via Napalm Records.

The record has been produced by Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta and will feature a number of guest musicians and vocalists, including ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore from Toxic Holocaust and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Speaking about the album, Snider said: “This is a record of inspiration – everything about it is inspiration. It starts with the amazing Jamey Jasta being inspired by my music and my voice. He reached out to me and challenged me to make a true metal record – to use my voice and make a really hard record.

“I was then inspired by his passion, his words and his belief in me, and I took that inspiration and rose to the challenge.”

Snider added: “I hope you love it, enjoy it and appreciate the spirit of it because it’s as genuine as it comes. It wasn’t for money – it wasn’t for anything other than for the love of metal.”

For The Love Of Metal is available for pre-order. Find details below.