Dee Snider takes aim at Kiss, Ozzy and Scorpions over retirement plans: “I see people singing Crazy Nights and they’re not so crazy any more”

Dee Snider has taken a shot at bands who stay out on the road too long or announce retirement tours only to ‘un-retire’ later.

The singer, whose former band Twisted Sister called it quits for the second and final time in 2016, was speaking at a Q&A session for his recent novel Frats in Livonia, Michigan.

While Snider has never confirmed his own retirement from touring, he hinted during the Q&A session that he wouldn”t be heading out on the road again. “I lost the willingness to get old on stage… I'd rather walk off with some dignity and leave you guys with a positive memory, saying, 'We wanted more,' than to overstay your welcome and say, 'Gee, when is this guy gonna get off the fucking stage, man?'

He then took a pop at some of his contemporaries who he viewed as overstaying their welcome, taking a thinly-veiled shot at Kiss.

"I see people singing Crazy Nights and they're not so crazy anymore," said Snider, referring to Kiss’ 1987 hit. "I’m not gonna name names.”

He then proceeded to criticise bands who row back on their retirement announcements, naming Ozzy Osbourne and Scorpions: “I always bitch about people who retire, sell us the 'No More Tours' shirt – Ozzy – and then come back a few years later, 'We love you, we love you.' That's bullshit.

“And people say, 'Well, that's fucked up.' No, stay forever, man. Stay forever. We don't want you to leave. Just don't do a three-year farewell tour – Scorpions – and then say you changed your mind. Cos you haven't played every place? No, you've played every place twice.”