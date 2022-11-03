Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more to play Roadburn 2023

By Liz Scarlett
Roadburn have announced their first set of bands to play their 2023 festival, including Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more

Roadburn have announced the first round of names to play their 2023 festival, set to take place at the 013 venue in Tilburg, Netherlands between April 20 and April 23, 2023. 

First on the bill is San Francisco post-metallers Deafheaven, who will be playing their Sunbather album in full in celebration of its 10th anniversary, alongside a performance of the entirety of 2021's Infinite Granite.

Also on the line-up includes New York's Julie Christmas, who will be playing the festival as an exclusive European set, as well as Wovenhand frontman David Eugene Edwards.

Other bands set to play the 2023 instalment include Wolves In The Throne Room, who are playing a special set titled "Shadow Moon Kingdom", along with Brutus, Big Brave, The Soft Moon, Giles Corey, Chat Pile, Candy, Ken Mode, Show Me The Body, Burst and Norna.

Each year, Roadburn challenges artists to create and perform original compositions at the festival as part of their commissioned music programme. According to a press release, this year's commissions with take a particular focus on underground artists, such as industrial duo John Cxnnor, who are the first band to be announced to take part.

Weekend tickets and accommodation options will go on sale over on the festival's website at 7pm CET (6pm GMT, 1pm EST, 10am PST) on November 15.

4-day ticket options will be priced at €244, 3-day tickets at €214, and single day tickets at €79 (all costs inclusive of fees and service charges). More bands will be added to the festival's lineup very soon.

