Deadly Circus Fire launch Pledge campaign

Deadly Circus Fire have a launched a PledgeMusic campaign to raise funds for their next album.

And they’ve promised the follow-up to to debut release The King And The Bishop will be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”

They explain: “All pledgers will get exclusive access to the creation of the album – plus the chance to receive a range of other exclusive, rare, bespoke and limited edition items.

“Perhaps you’d like a signed CD copy of the album? Or original handwritten lyrics? There’s a whole host of items on offer such as signed artwork of the album, DJ sets and VIP tickets to one of out upcoming shows.

“On top of this, 10% of all pledges will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust after the goal has been reached.”

Find out more.