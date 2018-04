Deadly Circus Fire have announced a headline show London’s Underworld venue on May 6.

The show may be the Deadly Circus Fire’s only live performance of 2016 as the band concentrate of writing their third album, the follow-up to to last year’s crowdfunded The Hydra’s Tailor.

Tickets are on sale now, and a limited run of signed gig posters will be handed out to the first 40 people through the doors on the night. Support comes from Mordecai and Awooga.