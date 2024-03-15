“It brings you to tears”: Listen to Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Brian May, Tony Iommi, Alex Lifeson plus Jeff Beck's last-ever recording on stunning new version of Mark Knopfler's Going Home, raising funds for US and UK cancer charities

Mark Knopfler's stunning nine-minute-plus re-recording of his 1983 solo single Going Home (Theme from Local Hero), featuring contributions from some of the world's greatest guitarists, is now available to purchase and stream, with all funds being donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

The truly astonishing line-up of talent on the single, released today, March 15, includes, among others, David Gilmour, The Who's Pete Townshend, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Queen's Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Joan Armatrading, Alex Lifeson, Hank Marvin, Duane Eddy, Slash, Tom Morello, and the last ever recording by the late, great Jeff Beck.



In addition to this mind-boggling array of iconic guitarists, the track features Ringo Starr on drums, Sting on bass, and long-time Teenage Cancer Trust patron Roger Daltrey on harmonica.



The song was produced by Knopfler's longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher, and recorded at British Grove Studios, in West London. In regards to Jeff Beck's participation in the recording, Fletcher says, “It was absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

The full list of contributors to the nine minute single is - deep breath - Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf and Zucchero.



The Teenage Cancer Trust is staging its annual fund-raising shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London next week.

The full line-up is as follows:

Mar 18: The Who with Orchestra, plus Squeeze

Mar 19: Evening Of Comedy - Kevin Bridges, Rob Beckett, Joanne McNally and more

Mar 20: The Who with Orchestra, plus Squeeze

Mar 21: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, plus Blossoms

Mar 22: Young Fathers plus guests

Mar 23: The Chemical Brothers

Mar 24 - ‘Ovation’ - A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust' with Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller



The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey has been organising the programme for the hugely successful charity fundraising gigs for the past 24 years.