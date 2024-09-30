“I've got a trove of stuff already, some of which I rather like.” With Pink Floyd “done”, David Gilmour hopes to start work on the follow-up to his hit solo album Luck and Strange in the new year

After the nine year wait for Luck and Strange, David Gilmour's sixth solo album might not be too far away:

David Gilmour, onstage
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Having scored a UK number one album with his fifth solo record, Luck and Strange, earlier this month, David Gilmour kicked off his world tour in support of the record at Rome's Circo Massimo on Friday, September 27. The tour, which will climax with no fewer than five nights at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden, is scheduled to wrap on November 10... after which Gilmour is considering the briefest of rests before commencing work on solo album number six.

“My intention is to gather some of these people together and get back and start working on something else in the new year,” Gilmour told Billboard earlier this month. “What you want is a few things to get started with and hope it all starts flowing, and that’s what I’m hoping will happen.”

Although there was a nine-year gap between Luck and Strange and its predecessor, 2015's Rattle That Lock, Gilmour has already began stockpiling ideas for another new record.

“I've got a trove of stuff already,” the 78-year-old Pink Floyd singer/guitarist tells Mojo magazine. “Bits and pieces of songs, some of which I rather like.”

“There's a consistency to what we've just done with this album now,” Gilmour adds. “We've taken things further.”

In a new interview with Guitar Player, Gilmour states that his journey with Pink Floyd is over.

“I put the whole Pink Floyd thing to bed many, many years ago,” he said. “I mean, it’s impossible to go back there without Rick [Wright, Floyd's late keyboardist], and I wouldn’t want to. It’s all done.

“I’m very happy and satisfied with the little team I’ve got around me these days. We had a lot of offers to go and tour and so on and so forth, but I’m in this selfishly lucky position of having more than enough money and having had more than enough fame. I just don’t need that stuff these days.”

“It [Pink Floyd] has run its course, we are done, and it would be fakery to go back and do it again. And to do it without Rick [Wright] would just be wrong.”

