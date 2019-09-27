David Ellefson announces one-off show with K.K. Downing, Les Binks and Ripper Owens

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has announced a European solo tour, which will include a special one-off show in Wolverhampton featuring three former Judas Priest members: guitarist K.K. Downing, drummer Les Binks, and singer Tim "Ripper" Owens.

The musicians will play a full set of Judas Priest covers, following a set by Ellefson’s own band, on November 3 at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. Support will come from former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley.

“I am very pleased to have been asked to perform a unique and special concert with Megadeth’s David Ellefson to celebrate the release of his new book More Life With Deth, says Downing.

He continues: "The concert will also bring about the opportunity to play again with some very dear and talented metal legends from the past, the combination of these Icons will for sure enable us to deliver up one of the most exciting concerts this year, so much so that it would not be out of place to call this the ultimate ass-kicking “MegaPriest” fest, and is one that is not to be missed."

The Wolverhampton date is the first of the tour, which is followed by a show at London's Underword and six shows in Switzerland and Italy. Downing, Binks and Owens will only be appearing at the first show.

"I speak very candidly in my new book More Life With Deth about the significance Judas Priest played in my early musical trajectory, specifically the Unleashed in the East live album, with its picture-perfect image of what heavy metal should look and sound like," says Ellefson.

"To me that album, along with its powerful cover image, captured the excitement I felt for a new era of music, one that would transition me from my roots in American Hard Rock over to that of British Heavy Metal," he adds. "Over the years K.K and I became fast friends while we toured together with Priest & Megadeth, and I’m beyond thrilled to perform together onstage with him and his former Priest band mates, as we light up the Steel Mill together for a night of molten metal classics!”

After the European dates, Ellefson will complete a run of dates in Central and South America. Full details below.

David Ellefson Tour Dates

Nov 03: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Nov 04: London Camden Underworld, UK

Nov 08: Bellinzona Pit, CH

Nov 09: Collegno Padiglione 14, IT

Nov 11: Milano Legend Club, IT

Nov 12: Bologna Alchemica, IT

Nov 13: Tuoro Sul Trasimeno Supernova, IT

Nov 14: Roma Let It Beer, IT

Nov 19: Ciudad Obregon Desert Bar, MX

Nov 20: Mexico City Teatro Ofelia, MX

Nov 22: Bogota Ace of Spades, CO

Nov 23: Quito La Ideal, EC

Nov 25: Lima Teatro Federico Garcia Lorca, PE

Nov 26: Santiago Rock & Guitarras, CL

Nov 28: Asuncion Centro Paraguayo Japonés, PY

Nov 30: Sao Paulo Manifesto, BR

Dec 01: Manaus Teatro Manauara, BR