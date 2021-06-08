David Ellefson admits to ‘four to five masturbating encounters’ with teenage fan

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has admitted to engaging in ‘four to five masturbating encounters’ with a 19-year-old Dutch fan as he seeks to pursue ‘revenge porn’ charges against an individual who posted explicit clips online.

Having obtained a copy of the report Ellefson filed with Scottsdale, Arizona police, Rolling Stone have revealed further details of the story, which began in 2019 when the bassist met the Dutch teenager while signing autographs at a merch table following a Megadeth gig in Holland.



They struck up a friendship and continued chatting through social media,” the police report says. “The second time they met in person was in the Netherlands at a hotel lobby to have coffee and a soda. He believes this was February 2020. He stated there was no physical contact and they just had a conversation. He stated there has never been any sexual physical contact between the two.”

Ellefson reported that communications between the pair turned sexual in July or August, when the pair started to masturbate in front of one another using Facebook Messenger.



“He stated they had about four to five masturbating encounters,” the report added. “The last online sexual encounter was around February 2021. [Ellefson’s partner] admitted to Mr. Ellefson that she had recorded two to three videos of him masturbating without his consent or knowledge.”

Ellefson told the police that he had alerted Megadeth’s management after the person who leaked the videos called him ‘a pedophile’, and claims he was told that the individual in question had previously harassed other members of the group. The bassist also claims that management advised him that the story would ‘blow over.’

On May 24, Megadeth announced that they were parting ways with Ellefson.