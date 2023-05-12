Disturbed's David Draiman admits that he "almost joined" Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland this year while fighting addiction and depression

Disturbed frontman David Draiman made an emotional, moving speech about the "demons" of addiction and depression onstage in Milwaukee last week, admitting that, a few months ago, he "almost joined" his late friends Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland while battling these demons.



The singer, who turned 50 earlier this year, confirmed in April that he and his wife of 11 years had divorced. He has described Disturbed's current album Divisive as “about 90% heavy as fuck” and “10% of caring, loving goodness."

Onstage at the Fiserv Forum on May, referencing the band's 2018 single A Reason to Fight, the singer told the crowd:

“A reason to fight — we all need one. The demons that are known as addiction and depression are very, very real. They are diseases no different than cancer. You can’t see depression. You can’t see addiction. It festers inside. It metastasizes, takes over your body and mind, your soul. And I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we’ve lost. I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris.

And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them. Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside. No matter how blessed they may seem. It’s out of our control. Now, by a show of hands how many of you have dealt with the demons of addiction and depression yourself or know someone that has? Keep ’em up. Now take a look around this arena. As you can see my friends, you are not alone.”

Ahead of performing A Reason To Fight in Milwaukee, the band displayed contact details for a 'suicide and crisis lifeline'.

Following their current North American tour, Disturbed travel to Europe in June for headline and festival shows, including a June 10 date at Download festival, before returning to the US for shows running through to September.