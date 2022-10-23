David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick

Heavy metal, as many of us know, just isn't for everyone. Nevertheless, legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter last night (October 22) when he publicly described none other than living heavy metal icons Iron Maiden as "noise", prompting a wave of Maiden defenders to arrive in his mentions.

Replying to a Tweet from guitarist and good friend Vin Downes celebrating his first Maiden show since 1986 (Downes noted: "they’re still as tight as ever [and] put on an amazing show"), Crosby remarked, rather bluntly, "It’s so weird to me that you like that noise." This brought out legions of Maiden's fans to point out that Crosby had, perhaps, been a little hasty in his take on the British metal heavyweights - one of which was Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick ,who politely and eloquently suggested that Crosby should perhaps go witness a Maiden show for himself to fully understand their appeal and power.

"David, it has to be experienced live," Skolnick Tweeted back. "The energy is contagious. Let Vin Downes drag you to one of their shows sometime. You might be surprised!"

While Skolnick's own Tweet drew a fair few responses too - some of which suggested that you shouldn't have to go see Iron Maiden to appreciate them - the general consensus certainly seems to be that Crosby may have missed the mark with this one.

For those that do want to catch Iron Maiden live, they recently announced their Future Past tour, which will take them across the UK, Ireland and Europe next summer. Check out the full list of dates for the tour below.



Jun 9: Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, GER

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

Jun19: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, IRE

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, SCO

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, ENG

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, ENG

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, ENG

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, ENG

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, ENG

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, ITA

Jul 25: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, GER

Jul 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

Aug 2-5: Wacken Open Air Festival, GER



It’s so weird to me that you like that noise https://t.co/54x6tlgonZOctober 23, 2022 See more