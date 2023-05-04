David Bowie and Rod Stewart collaborator Linda Lewis dead at 72

British singer Linda Lewis – who worked with the likes of David Bowie, Rod Stewart and Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens – has died at the age of 72.

Her death was confirmed in a statement by her sister Dee Lewis Clay, in which she said: “It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home. The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time."

Lewis was known for having a five-octave vocal range and her success providing back vocals for a string of top artists came alongside the success of her own solo career. She had a hit with her 1975 version of It's In His Kiss, which was later made famous by Cher with her version called The Shoop Shoop Song.

Other collaborators included Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Joan Armatrading and Jamiroquai.

Lewis was born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham, London in 1950, and later attended stage school and did some acting. She appeared as a screaming fan in the Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night in 1964.

She adopted Lewis as her surname to honour singer Barbara Lewis and lived in a Hampstead commune that was visited by Cat Stevens, Elton John and Marc Bolan. Her and Stevens dated for several years.

Lewis married guitarist Jim Cregan in 1977 but they divorced three years later.

In a statement, Yusuf/Cat Stevens says: "I'm so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. What a voice!"

Armatrading also released a statement, saying: "I'm so sad to hear of the death of Linda Lewis. She had a beautiful voice and was a really lovely person."

Lewis is survived by her husband, the music agent Neil Warnock. They married in 2004.

Linda Lewis the NightingaleI’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artist and musicians in the 70’s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and… pic.twitter.com/fWEZeeruf9May 4, 2023 See more

I'm so sad to hear of the death of Linda Lewis. She had a beautiful voice and was a really lovely person. RIP Linda xhttps://t.co/6UF7nsfkc4May 4, 2023 See more