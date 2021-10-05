Dave Grohl to read bedtime stories on children's television channel CBeebies

Grab your jim-jammies, rockers, as you're about to get the best night's sleep in a long time. CBeebies has announced that Dave Grohl will be reading a "magical" bedtime story for the television channel on October 8, based on The Beatles' 1969 tune Octopus's Garden.

Previous stars to read for the channel include Dolly Parton, Elton John and Tom Hardy, among others.

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters leader and dad to daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, says of the reading: "As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies."

The frontman has recorded two stories for CBeebies, the first being Octopus’s Garden, illustrated by Ben Cort, which follows a group of children as they adventure through an underwater world.

A synopsis for the story reads: "based on the lyrics of the world famous Beatles song, this glorious picture book follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus's garden.

"The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure - riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus's cave."

In a Twitter post to promote the event, CBeebies make a pun based on the Foo Fighters 2003 song Times Like These, along with the 2021 album Medicine At Midnight. They write: "It's times like these you love being a parent...Share with a friend who needs this medicine at bedtime."

Recently, Dave Grohl revealed that Beatle Paul McCartney gave his daughter Harper, her very first piano lesson when she was five-years-old. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote his new memoire The Storyteller, Grohl explains: “My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.

"She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together."