Dave Grohl couldn’t take Neil Peart’s place in Rush

(Image: © Kevin Winter - Getty: Dave Grohl inducts Rush into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013)

Dave Grohl says he wouldn’t be able to play live with Rush if he was ever asked as he’s not “physically or musically capable”

Guitarist Alex Lifeson reported in January that the band had “no plans to tour or record any more” and later added: “We’re basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.”

The decision to call it a day was partly down to drummer Neil Peart, who retired after the band’s final tour in 2015.

And asked by Rolling Stone what he would do if Lifeson and vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee asked him to tour with them, Grohl says: "I would say, ‘I’m not physically or musically capable, but thanks for the offer.’

“Neil Peart – that’s a whole other animal, another species of drummer. I know the arrangements, but I’m like Meg White to Neil Peart. And she’s one of my favourite drummers!

“She’s my daughter’s favourite drummer, too. My daughter plays drums to two types of music: White Stripes and AC/DC. I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what you need to be doing.’”

Grohl and Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins inducted Rush into The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame back in 2013.

In December last year, Rush’s classic 1977 album A Farewell To Kings was reissued to mark the record's 40th anniversary.