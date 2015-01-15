Dave Dee’s Dozy passes away at 70

Trevor Ward-Davies – best known as bassist with Dozy of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – has died at the age of 70.

The band are remember for spending more weeks in the UK singles chart than either the Kinks or the Who between 1965 and 1970. They released eight top-10 singles and two albums, their 1966 self-titled debut and 1967’s If Music Be The Food Of Love.

Frontman Dee left two years later and the rest of the band continued until 1972. They regrouped the following decade, although Dee only took part in the recording of one single, Staying With It. A full reunion took place in the 1990s until 2008.

Tich, real name Ian Amey, tells the BBC: “It was his band. It all started off with Dozy before it ever got to Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich. He was very good fun to be with. He will be terribly missed.

“He was his own person and did what he wanted to do. He was a great guy.”

Dee died aged 65 in 2009. John ‘Beaky’ Dymond lives in Spain while Amey and Mick Wilson live in Salisbury, where the band formed in 1961.