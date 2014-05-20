Darryl Way launches cosmic prog record

Cuved Air founding member Darryl Way has launched Children Of The Cosmos, his first prog album in over 20 years.

The 12-track work showcases his unique take on the prog genre over his four decades of activity, and features his composition, vocal and violin skills. View his video for the title track below.

Way says: “I’ve tried to recreate the spirit of experimentation that led to the progressive rock movement of the late 60s and early 70s. As I did in the early days of Curved Air, I’ve tried to integrate my classical background with rock music to create soundscapes that are hopefully both exciting and innovative.”

“The lyrics are my observations of the world we live in, echoing some of the issues touched upon in the music of the late 60s.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to pass this way once more, and I hope that rock fans will enjoy this album as much as I did creating it.”

Children Of The Cosmos is valuable now via Cherry Red and iTunes.

Tracklist

Children of the Cosmos 2. Spooks 3. The Best of Times 4. Nature’s Way 5. Summer of Love 6. Don’t Look Back (feat. Pachelbel’s Canon) 7. Fire With Fire (feat. Rosie) 8. Lagan Love 9. A Winter’s Tale 10. A Modern Tale 11. An American Tale 12. Sergey

Darryl Way: Children Of The Cosmos