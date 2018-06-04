Daron Malakian: “It’s not looking like System Of A Down are doing something together soon.”

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has confirmed that System Of A Down have no plans to record a new album.

Speaking to Revolver, Malakian admitted that attempts to record a follow-up to 2005’s Mezmerize and Hypnotize albums have fallen apart, blaming “creative differences”.

“I couldn’t say ever, but as of right now, it’s not looking like we’re doing something together soon,” he said.“ I can’t close the book on it and say it’s done forever. We still play live. We’re all still friends. It’s more a combination of where each person is at a different point in their life, and each person wants to do a different thing. There are some creative differences as well on what direction each one of us wants to take the next System album, if that ever happens. Which is fine. I’m not sitting here upset or anything.”

In 2016, SAOD drummer John Dolmayan claimed that the band had written music for several new songs, though plans to release a new album were subsequently shot down by bassist Shavo Odadjian. Malakian’s latest comments confirm that System Of A Down are on ice as a studio band, though they continue to tour

The guitarist has resurrected his long-dormant side project Scars On Broadway. The band recently released two brand new songs, Lives and Dictator.

Now rebranded Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway, their new album, also titled Dictator, will be released on July 20. It comes decade after their self-titled debut album. The new record was originally recorded in 2012, but the guitarist shelved it when System Of A Down were reactivated.

“I just got to the point now where a lot of people were asking about the Scars album – I hear it all the time – so I was like, ‘I'm gonna put this album out,’” he told Rolling Stone. “Not knowing what's happening with System has kept me from putting my own stuff out. Too much time has passed, and I'm really excited to finally get some music out finally.”