Dark Buddha Rising release E X O clip

By Metal Hammer  

Listen to the an excerpt from the new Dark Buddha Rising album

Psychedelic doom demons Dark Buddha Rising are releasing their new album Inversum later this month, and they’ve given Metal Hammer a sneak peek into its twisted world.

New album Inversum is a masterclass in the dark arts of brooding, sinister, mind-expanding doom, yet is only comprised of two tracks. As such, we’re only giving you a hint of what to expect from the album that will break your brain.

Speaking about the full track E X O, the band say it’s ”the cosmic process of Inversum, a universal collapse into the singularity of existence.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you that this will warp your senses.

Inversum is released on September 25 through Neurot Recordings. Pre-order here.

