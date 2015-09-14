Dark Buddha Rising release E X O clip

Psychedelic doom demons Dark Buddha Rising are releasing their new album Inversum later this month, and they’ve given Metal Hammer a sneak peek into its twisted world.

New album Inversum is a masterclass in the dark arts of brooding, sinister, mind-expanding doom, yet is only comprised of two tracks. As such, we’re only giving you a hint of what to expect from the album that will break your brain.

Speaking about the full track E X O, the band say it’s ”the cosmic process of Inversum, a universal collapse into the singularity of existence.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you that this will warp your senses.

Inversum is released on September 25 through Neurot Recordings. Pre-order here.