DanFest5 lineup complete

The full lineup for the fifth DanFest at Leicester’s Musician venue has been confirmed.
Lifesigns and Karnataka were previously named as this year’s headliners on the weekend of December 4-5.
They’ll be accompanied by Tin Spirits, Multi Story, IndigoChild, Unto Us, The Far Meadow and The Amber Herd.
Food will be available at the venue on both days and the bar remains open until 1am. Tickets are on sale now, costing £30 for the full weekend in advance or £35 on the door, with Friday-only, Saturday-only and Saturday-evening-only options available.
Danfest5 bill
Friday, December 4, 6.30pm
Lifesigns
Tin Spirits
IndigoChild
Saturday, December 5, 12.30pm
Unto Us
The Far Meadow
The Amber Herd
Saturday, December 5, 7.00pm
Karnataka
Multi Story