DanFest5 lineup complete

The full lineup for the fifth DanFest at Leicester’s Musician venue has been confirmed.

Lifesigns and Karnataka were previously named as this year’s headliners on the weekend of December 4-5.

They’ll be accompanied by Tin Spirits, Multi Story, IndigoChild, Unto Us, The Far Meadow and The Amber Herd.

Food will be available at the venue on both days and the bar remains open until 1am. Tickets are on sale now, costing £30 for the full weekend in advance or £35 on the door, with Friday-only, Saturday-only and Saturday-evening-only options available.

Danfest5 bill

Friday, December 4, 6.30pm

Lifesigns

Tin Spirits

IndigoChild

Saturday, December 5, 12.30pm

Unto Us

The Far Meadow

The Amber Herd

Saturday, December 5, 7.00pm

Karnataka

Multi Story