Dan Patlansky returns to London

Dan Patlansky will play a one-off show at London’s Borderline on December 5, with special guest Aaron Keylock.

South African guitarist Patlansky received warm reviews for his album Dear Silence Thieves, launched in April.

The London appearance follows his support slot on Joe Satriani’s upcoming UK tour. Tickets are on sale via The Gig Cartel.

Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall Nov 10: London, Eventim Apollo