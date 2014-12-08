Damageplan, Kiss and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Dimebag by looking back at the one and only album from his post-Pantera outfit Damageplan.

We’re also playing bands and musicians that inspired Dime as a young guitar player, including Van Halen, Ozzy, Kiss, Ace Frehley, Black Sabbath and Hank III.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that there’s a trapdoor on the right shoulder of the giant statue of Christ that looks down on the city of Rio. Know the right people and you too could be leaning casually against Christ’s enormous stone noggin and marvelling as Brazil disappears away to the horizon. Which got us thinking…

What’s the highest point you’ve ever been? First person to make a drug joke is an idiot…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.