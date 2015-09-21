Cynic will honour Euroblast date

Cynic will play as planned at next month’s Euroblast festival without Sean Reinart, co-founded Paul Masvidal has confirmed.

Drummer Reinart this month said the band was over, saying the tensions between he and Masvidal made it impossible to continue, and that all their upcoming tour dates had been cancelled.

Masvidal responded by saying the break-up was news to him. He‘s now reported that Trioscapes drummer Matt Lynch will join them for the festival set in Germany on October 3, and that it’s part of plans to continue as Cynic.

Masvidal says: “We worked really hard to turn things around with this European tour, but it wasn’t possible despite efforts from many people. I know many of you have gone through considerable costs to attend our shows and I’m so deeply sorry for the inconvenience, expense and whatever trouble it may have caused you.

”I want you to know that we will make it up to you, somehow, someway.”

He adds that the band are “grateful” to have retained the Euroblast headline set and continues: ”It was the only show of the tour that we were able to do. Sean Malone and I will be there with drummer Matt Lynch of Trioscapes. Cynic’s spaceship is preparing for liftoff! Please keep your eyes on the skies.

“Your transmissions of positive vibes help keep us afloat. Thank you.”