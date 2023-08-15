Curved Air appeal for new guitarist on social media

UK prog rockers Curved Air have taken to social media in their search for a new guitarist. There has been no official word on any line-up changes on the band's Twitter or Facebook pages, so the current status of most recent guitarist Kirby Gregory remains unknown.

However the band's Facebook page carried the following message earlier this evening: "Announcement! We are looking for a new Curved Air guitarist for 2024 and beyond. If you are the one or if you have recommendations please message Curved Air. We are looking forward to seeing who is out there. Best wishes - Love and Light - Curved Air."

Most recent guitarist Gregory originally joined the band in 1972 and featured on the band's fourth album Air Cut, released in 1973. After leaving Curved Air in the summer of 1973 Gregory was part of a group of musicians put together by then Fleetwood Mac manager Clifford Davis, with the alleged agreement of Mick Fleetwood, to form a new line-up of the band to tour the US to fulfil the band's concert obligations, only to discover Fleetwood himself would play no part. The musicians, who also included sometime Alan Parson's Project vocalist Elmer Gantry then formed Stretch, for whom Gregory wrote the hit single Why Did You Do It? about the bogus Fleetwood Mac episode. Gregory rejoined Curved Air in 2019.

US guitarist Fernando Perdomo responded to the band's online post saying "Oh man. Dream gig."