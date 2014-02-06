Will Mötley Crüe Release New Music Before Split?

Despite confirming that they will soon be gone for good last week, Mötley Crüe still might have some new tunes on the horizon.

The glam metal icons confirmed that they were to split up forever in a press conference in LA last week, even going as far as to sign a formal Cessation Of Touring Agreement, which is effective at the end of 2015.

As we revealed via Twitter that night, the band are now legally bound to quit appearances together as of the end of next year, meaning that their imminent dates – dubbed The Final Tour and featuring support from Alice Cooper – really will be the last time we see the legendary foursome on the road.

Despite all that, though, it looks like we could still see some new Crüe material coming our way.

“We have music written, it’s not put together yet,” Nikki Sixx tells 95.1 KSKY. “It’s hard, to be honest with you, to spend six [or] nine months to write eleven songs — all those lyrics… everything… the vocals, the guitars, the bass, the sonics, the mixing, the mastering, the artwork… You put it out and nothing [happens], because now people cherry-pick songs. So we go, ‘Why don’t we write songs and find vehicles to get one, two or four songs to ten million people rather than eleven songs to a hundred thousand people. That’s how we’re thinking. I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but that’s how we’re thinking.”

Check out the full interview here