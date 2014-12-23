Trending

Crazy Horse Poncho hopes for farewell tour

But guitarist doesn’t think he can talk Neil Young into “happy ending”

Crazy Horse guitarist Frank ‘Poncho’ Sampedro would love Neil Young and Crazy Horse to play a farewell tour – but he doesn’t think he can talk Young into it.

He’s looking forward to retirement and says he’s not worried about his life ending. But he accepts his colleague is a completely different type of person.

Sampedro, 65, tells Uncut: “He’s speeding up while the rest of us are slowing down. I feel as if I could walk out in front of my house and put up a sign that says ‘mission accomplished.’ But he doesn’t feel that way.

“Here’s the difference: Neil is ready to live until he’s 100-and-something years old, and I think I’m going to die when I’m 73. I’m happy with it – I’ve abused myself so bad. It’s cool; I’ve lived a great life.

“It makes him shiver. He’s like, ‘No, man, just take care of yourself. You can live a long time.’ He refuses to accept it, whereas I just accept that that’s what’s going to happen. I can’t do all the shit I did and expect it not to happen!”

Young keeps himself busy with his music, his Pono player, his Lincvolt electric car project and a number of ecology campaigns. Sampedro reflects: “I can’t help but look him in the face and say, ‘Neil, you’re a great songwriter. I think you should keep writing songs and stay out of business.’

“But at the same time, if he can make a difference, if he really did change something, more power to him. I understand all the problems; I don’t know where to find the solution.”

The guitarist admits he doesn’t know if any Crazy Horse activity is in the pipeline. But he says: “I certainly hope so. My hope is that Neil writes a bunch of songs and in January, February, we start recording, and we go on a big tour.

“I always want to call it a farewell tour. But I don’t think Neil would ever accept that. I like to live in a perfect world – we had a farewell tour and got to say goodbye to all the people. I don’t know how to put it in words; like a Frank Capra movie, a big happy ending.”

