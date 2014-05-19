'Crappy' music is inspiration for Taylor

Corey Taylor says modern “crappy music” inspires his creative process with Slipknot and Stone Sour.

And the frontman of the two bands says young, upcoming musicians should play live as much as possible and not rely on computers to make them sound good.

Taylor tells Indie Power: “Hearing all the crappy music that’s out there inspires me just enough to wanna make new music. As long as you still do it for the same reasons that you did when you were 13, inspiration could come from everywhere. We all still get very passionate about where our lives are, we all still experience loss, regret, pain. So life is enough of an inspiration for anybody.”

And asked to give advice to new bands, he adds: “I say this to all new bands – the thing they should really learn how to do is to do it live, do it for real, do it on a stage, make mistakes, play in front of five people.

“Remind yourself why you wanna play music in the first place. Too many people just shove it into a computer these days and let the computer do the work for them instead of really learning their chops and cutting their teeth. So, learn how to do it for real and then do it for an audience.”

Slipknot are working on their first album since 2010’s death of bass player Paul Gray and last year’s sacking of drummer Joey Jordison.

In the rest of the video, Taylor gets a kiss from Dave Navarro and talks about juggling his roles in Slipknot and Stone Sour.