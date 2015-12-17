Craig Goldy and David Glen Eisley go back to the 80s

Craig Goldy and David Glen Eisley have teamed up on a new project.

Singer Eisley and guitarist Goldy will work under the banner of Eisley/Goldy and say they’ll “bring back the signature sound” that launched their careers in the early 80s.

Eisley, who went on hiatus after releasing his solo album Stranger From The Past in 2000, says: “My dear friend of many years, guitar virtuoso Craig Goldy, made a surprise visit up to my house around October 2014, knocked on the door and simply stated, ‘Enough of this, my friend. Time for you to get up off your ass and come back to work.’

“He was so adamant I relented and agreed to join him on a small stage in the San Diego area. It all seemed to go well, and the next thing I knew, a year later we were in Nottingham, England, playing together again in front of a crowd.”

The pair plan to release their debut album in 2016 having signed a deal with Frontiers Music Srl.

Eisley adds: “We had been discussing writing some material for a potential album during this past year. But where to take it? Assuming we were to actually do one, that left a big question, but a simple answer.

“The best rock’n’roll label left on the planet that understood who we were and who we are today. That was Frontiers and our friends Serafino and Mario. A deal was struck and we both are happy to say Eisley/Goldy and friends will be working hard to bring you a new record sometime in 2016. Funny how things happen in this crazy world of rock and roll.”

Goldy has also recently formed another supergroup. Resurrection Kings sees him working with fellow former Dio man Vinny Appice – as well as Lynch Mob singer Chas West and ex Dokken bassist Sean McNabb. Their debut album is also expected via Frontiers next year.