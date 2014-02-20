Cradle Of Filth Reveal Demo Re-Issue

Cradle Of Filth are re-releasing their infamous 1993 demo Total Fucking Darkness - and they’re doing it in style.
Remastered on lush vinyl with art by BBC Radio 1 presenter and Hammer contributor Daniel P Carter and released on May 5, the opus will also feature a splattering of previously unreleased tracks from as long as 20 years back.
There will, of course be a CD version for the untr00, and 666 copies in coloured vinyl for the particularly tr00.
Total Fucking Darkness Tracklist
**Side I **
Spattered in Faeces
The Black Goddess
Rises As Deep as any Burial
**Side II **
Unbridled at Dusk
The Raping of Faith
Fraternally Yours
666
**Side III **
Devil Mayfair (Advocatus Diaboli)
The Black Goddess
Rises Seance And Mandrake (Instr.)
**Side IV **
The Raping of Faith
Unbridled at Dusk
Hekate Enthroned (Instr.)