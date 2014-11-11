Cradle Of Filth pen deal with Nuclear Blast

Cradle Of Filth have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast ahead of the release of their 11th album.

The English extreme metallers plan to drop the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore and Other Horrors next year. Frontman Dani Filth says it has a working title of Hammer Of The Witches.

Filth adds: “Nuclear Blast owner Markus Staiger has been trying to snare the band ever since I flew over to see him way back in 1996 as a viable label option, after we left Cacophonous Records. He barely missed out due to the close proximity to the band of Music For Nations, the label that Cradle stayed with until 2001.

“For the full frontal assault we have planned for the awesome new album, Nuclear Blast are the perfect war stallion to carry us screaming into the heart of the next chapter of Cradle Of Filth’s dark, enigmatic history.”

The upcoming album will be the first’s with the band’s new line-up which includes guitarists Richard Shaw and Ashok. Former axeman Paul Allender was sacked earlier this year, partly due to his commitments to his new band White Empress.