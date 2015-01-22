Cradle Of Filth issue album update

Cradle Of Filth have issued another studio update on the progress of their upcoming album.

They revealed earlier this month that Richard Shaw was recording guitars for their 11th album, which is tentatively titled Hammer Of The Witches.

Now bassist Daniel Firth is contributing to the process – and they say Filth will lay down his vocals next week.

The band say in a statement: “January 20th marks the onset of Cradle Of Filth bassist Daniel Firth heading into Grindstone Studios in the haunted wilds of Suffolk, England to add his five finger prowess to the new Cradle album, codenamed Hammer Of The Witches.

“This grand opus nocturne, which is destined for release via Nuclear Blast on June 26th, has already borne witness to drummer Martin ‘Marthus’ Skaroupka and guitarists Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda and Richard ‘Haunted’ Shaw committing their very respectable talents to the proceedings – now it’s time for the true bass of evil to show his mark, before singer Dani Filth wraps his iron lungs about the tracks next week.”

In October, Filth revealed the names of seven of the tracks that will appear on the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore And Other Horrors.