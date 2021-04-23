Cover star Peter Hammill: maverick, visionary, rebel. The new issue of Prog is on sale now!

Van der Graaf Generator frontman and solo artist in his own right Peter Hammill graces the front cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Peter must be the busiest man in prog at the moment, with a new solo album, ‘In Translation’, an upcoming massive VdGG reissues campaign including remastered vinyl reissues and a lovely looking large new box set, The Charisma Years, which kicks off in July, as well as collaborations with Isildurs Bane and The Amorphous Androgynous. We cover all of this in a fascinating interview that gets to the core of what makes Hammill tick.

Also in Prog 119...

Big Big Train - UK proggers talk about their ground-breaking and newly reissued 2009 album, The Underfall Yard.

Downes Braide Association - the melodic prog duo discuss their fourth studio collaboration, Halcyon Hymns.

Rare Bird - the 70s proggers had a hit single, but the rest of their career didn’t quite match up. We find out what happened.

Lifesigns - John Young talks us through the international band’s new album, Altitude.

Richard Barbieri - former Japan/PTree man talks lockdown and his new solo album, Under A Spell.

Robert Berry - the US musician discusses the final part of his collaborations with Keith Emerson.

Clive Mitten - the ex-Twelfth Night bassist on why he’s reworked his past in a classical style.

Cosmograf - Robin Armstrong is back with a new Cosmograf album. Just don’t call him neo-prog!

Arc Of Life - Yes alumni, but not Yes. Arc Of Life have the fans up in arms!

John Carpenter - the horror maestro is back with a new set of dark progressive music.

God Is An Astronaut - reunited with keyboard player Jamie Dean, the Irish post-rockers are firing on all cylinders.

Al Stewart - he was taught guitar by none other than Robert Fripp and pioneered a progressive approach to folk rock throughout the 70s, scoring hits with Alan Parsons-produced albums. He's the subject of this issue's The Prog Interview.

Gojira - they've always been far more than a run-of-the-mill metal band. They have a passion for Mike Oldfield and Indian trance music and so we ask the question: how prog are they?

John Hackett - John Hackett tells us all about his latest long-player, The Piper Plays His Tune.

BirdPen - Dave Pen chats about Roger Waters, King Crimson, Swans, Mew and, er, dancing to progressive house!

Plus album reviews Frost*, Peter Hammill, Kayak, Jethro Tull, Magma, Jon Anderson, Porcupine Tree, Ozric Tentacles, Tame Impala, Devin Townsend, Rare Bird, VOLA, The Pineapple Thief, Nad Sylvan, Motorpsycho, Mono, Gojira, Alex Henry Foster, Acolyte, Jane Getter Premonition and more…

And music from VOLA, Simon Collins, Laura Meade, John Young, The Stranger, Evership and more on the free CD.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed. MFM is still holding more stock than usual. Use the drop down menu to select issue number.

Use the dropdown menu highlighted in the image below to choose your issue. It should default to the current issue on sale but can be used to buy older issues too.