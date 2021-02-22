Courtney Love quit acting after experiencing “a bunch of #MeToo” moments

In a recent Instagram post, Courtney Love reminiscences over her time as an Golden Globe-nominated actress, and reveals why her time in front of the camera was cut short. The Hole singer states that she quit life as an actress in the early noughties due to “a bunch of #metoo" incidents.

She explains: “One day I might talk about it. I love acting...I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos”

“No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop. So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it.”

“Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger & able to endure it...I tip my hat to those who can.”

Love first ventured into the world of acting with supporting roles in Alex Cox movies Sid And Nancy in 1986 and Straight To Hell in 1987. Following Hole’s breakthrough album, Live Through This in 1994, Love finally fully embraced her dream of becoming an actress, to which she credits director Milos Forman. She hit the mainstream in 1996 with Forman’s The People vs. Larry Flynt, earning her a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination.

“For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe.”

Love continues, “I love it here in England. But I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director. One of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think.”

“All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known.”

View the full Instagram post below: