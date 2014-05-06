Courtney: I wrote Kurt death scene note

Courtney Love wrote the note found at Kurt Cobain's death scene, the Nirvana frontman's widow claims.

Last week TeamRock reported that a note was found in Cobain’s wallet which appeared to mock his wedding vows to Love, although it was not clear who penned it.

It read: “Do you Kurt Cobain take Courtney Michelle Love to be your lawful shredded wife, even when she’s a bitch with zits and siphoning all yr money for doping and whoring.”

The story was originally reported by CBS, after the note was made public by police in Seattle after they released a host of previously unseen photographs of the death scene.

However, Hole singer Love has since written to the Seattle Times newspaper saying she wrote the note and that it dates from 1991, not 1994 when her husband took his own life. It was written on headed notepaper from the Phoenix Hotel in San Francisco and Love said she wrote it on New Year’s Eve in 1991 as Nirvana played a local gig.

An employee of Cobain’s estate has confirmed she wrote the letter and Love’s sister has also backed up her claim.

The note was not published in its entirety last week. The last line reads “you will promise to fuck her at least once a week OK”, seemingly hinting at the intended light-hearted nature of the exchange.