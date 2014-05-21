Courtney: I tried to mentor tragic Geldof

Courtney Love says she tried to help the late Peaches Geldof steer clear of drugs.

The Hole singer recalls a night in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2010 when Peaches turned up with a friend who had a bag of opiate-based Oxycontin pills. Love says she refused to take any of the drugs in her room at the Chateau Marmont, hoping to be a good influence on Peaches.

Geldof died in April and postmortem tests revealed there was heroin in her system. That came as no surprise to Courtney Love.

She tells Grazia: “You just can’t believe it happened, its so fucking tragic. This girl was vivacious, so full of life and it is weird and horrible that she has passed away. But then I read heroin was involved and I was not shocked. I know how Peaches liked opiates.

“My drug was heroin, I stopped taking it in the 90s, but I have taken the pills, the Roxycontin, Oxycontin. Peaches was unfortunately in my room with a friend who had a bag full of these drugs… like 500 pills and I wanted it so badly, never have I wanted anything more; no man, no money, and I had to physically push Peaches and her friend out the door.

“I was shaking and I kept thinking of the way her mother died and I thought I owe it to this girl to be an example. I was trying to help her, I was trying to mentor her, but at that point in her life, it proved to be impossible. Now the parallels to her mommy are horrific.”

Love also discusses her relationship with her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who she describes as “so fucking beautiful, like Angelina beautiful, a little too beautiful.”

Love recently released the double A-side single You Know My Name/Wedding Day.