Watch this couple get engaged in the most romantic setting possible: covered in mud as Limp Bizkit play Break Stuff at Download Festival

When we think of romantic tunes, Limp Bizkit aren't exactly a band that gets most people in the mood to whisper sweet nothings, light a few candles or make life-changing declarations of love. However, us metalheads do things a little differently, evidenced by one couple at Download Festival this year who got engaged to be married during the nu metal kings' set as they performed their classic 2000 mosh-opener, Break Stuff.

In now-viral TikTok footage, user @mitch_the_uwu can be seen getting down on one knee - yes, in the absolute mud pit that was the hallowed grounds of this year's storm-ravaged Donington Park - as he makes an emotional proposal to his partner, @trashgoblintattooing.

While the tear-jerking scene unfolds, in the background, punters watch on elated - and a little amused - as Bizkit frontman Fred Durst spits out Break Stuff's violent lyrics around them, demanding to be given something to break and threatening to skin asses. A romantic soundtrack indeed.

At this time of writing, the video has amassed over 100k views, and the comment section is unsurprisingly full of well-wishes for the happy couple, with one user writing: "Proposing at Download? In the mud? Whilst Limp Bizkit is playing? Now THIS is romance! Congratulations both! 🖤". Mitch responds: "And who said it was dead?! It’s just hiding in a field covered in mud 😂 thank you!!".

Another comment reads: "The weather did not help 😭, but kneeling in the mud shows real dedication, congrats". Whatever the weather, romance stops for no one, and nor does metal. We're also thinking this pair's wedding playlist is going to be full of some real bangers - enjoy the day and congratulations to you both.

Check out the footage below: