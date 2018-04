UK metallic hardcore crew Counting Days have just released a new video for Die Alone, taken from their upcoming debut album Liberated Sounds.

Directed by Jordan Green and edited by Counting Days’ own guitarist Charlie Wilson, the new video for Die Alone comes just a couple of weeks after the blistering Liberated Sounds video. Fans of balls-out, gut-punching hardcore rejoice – this is for you.

You can download Die Alone for free here.

Counting Days’ debut album can be pre-ordered here.