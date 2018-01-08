Corrosion Of Conformity talk “intense” album sessions

Corrosion Of Conformity guitarist Woody Weatherman says that the studio sessions for new album No Cross No Crown were “intense.”

The album will launch on Friday (January 12) via Nuclear Blast and will be their first record with Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.

And in an interview with Yesterdaze News, Weatherman has explained the process behind the new album.

He says (via Blabbermouth): “Technically, it took one year, but the way we did it this time was we would jump in and Pepper would fly in from New Orleans and I would climb down off the mountain and head back to Raleigh.

“We would meet up for these four or five-day sessions and just write and record one to two songs in each one of those sessions and just be done with it.

“Then we’d all go back home for a couple of weeks, then fly back and we’d meet up and do the same thing. It took us that long doing it that way to get it done.”

He continues: “It was almost like we needed those breaks in between those intense sessions to sort of get our minds back straight and let what happened set in.

“It was a totally different way of making a record for us than what we had ever really done, but I think the end result came out good for us.”

Weatherman has also praised COC’s fans for sticking by the band throughout the years.

He adds: “We feel so lucky to still have folks who come see us, check out the tunes and all the rest of that stuff. It’s a giant part of it for us.

“We worked hard on the new album. The expectation that we put upon ourselves was, ‘We aren’t going to toss any crap out there. We’re going to work on it until it’s right. We don’t want to disappoint people.’”

No Cross No Crown is available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Corrosion Of Conformity No Cross No Crown tracklist

Novus Deus The Luddite Cast The First Stone No Cross Wolf Named Crow Little Man Matre’s Diem Forgive Me Nothing Left To Say Sacred Isolation Old Disaster E.L.M. No Cross No Crown A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void) Son And Daughter

