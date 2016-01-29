Coroner confirms Tera Wray took her own life

A coroner has confirmed that Wayne Static’s widow Tera Wray committed suicide.

Wray, who was 33, died earlier this month. Her passing was confirmed by the former adult film star’s attorney Michael Fattorosi, who said he believed she had taken her own life to be with her late husband.

Randy Emon, the supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, tells Blabbermouth: “Our coroner records indicate Tera died on January 13, 2016, in Joshua Tree, California. The manner of death was listed as suicide.”

Static died on November 1, 2014, aged 48. He passed away in his sleep after mixing strong prescription drugs with alcohol, with the official manner of his death given as “natural.”

Following his passing, Wray had vowed to keep his memory alive by finishing her husband’s projects. The couple married in 2008.