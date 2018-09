Chris Cornell performed a cover version of Prince’s Nothing Compares To You for SiriusXM.

The Soundgarden frontman and his solo band played an acoustic version of the track – which was an international hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990 – on a visit to the US satellite radio station.

Cornell released solo album Higher Truth this month and is currently on tour in support of the record. Soundgarden are also at work on their seventh album.