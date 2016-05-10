Corey Taylor to appear on hit BBC panel show QI

Corey Taylor and the cast of QI doing the 'devil horns'

Corey Taylor will appear on an upcoming episode of hit BBC panel show QI (Quite Interesting.)

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman joins fellow guests Aisling Bea, Alan Davies and Ross Noble, as well as host Sandi Toksvig on the show, which will air as part of the show’ upcoming ‘Series N.

Comedian Aisling Bea posted an image of the guests and host on her Twitter page, along with the caption: “Dear SlipKnot fans, we’ve taken your leader and removed his mask.”

She followed it up with a picture of herself and Toksvig doing the ‘devil horns’, captioned: “So Sandi Toksvig and I are totally joining Slipknot now, as long as they do a few Beyonce and Vivaldi covers.”

Taylor has previously appeared on the No Such Thing As A Fish podcast, created by QI researchers knwon as The QI Elves.

Taylor has long been a fan of QI, saying in early 2013: “Goals for 2013 – quit smoking, get on QI, bring the world to its knees.”

The BBC have not yet confirmed when the episode will be aired.

