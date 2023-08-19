Corey Taylor thinks one of Slipknot's best-loved anthems is their most over-rated song, and says the fact that he still sings it "tells you how much of a psycho I am"

Corey Taylor says that Slipknot's much-loved anthem Wait and Bleed is the most over-rated song in the Iowa band's expansive catalogue.

In a 2022 poll of Metal Hammer readers, the first single from the band's 1999 self-titled debut was voted the greatest Slipknot song ever.

Taylor's frank assessment comes in a new interview with Revolver, in which he answers questions posed by fans. His answer comes in response to a query from one Cal Panko, who wanted to know to Taylor's nominations for the most overrated and underrated songs released by The Nine.



"I'm very much on the record saying that Wait and Bleed is a pain in my fucking ass," Taylor replies. "I've been singing it for 26 years and it hasn't gotten easier, folks! [Laughs]

"But I still sing it with Slipknot and with my solo project," Taylor adds , "which tells you how much of a psycho I am, because I know people love that song. So, you gotta do it - and listen, it's a good problem to have."

Taylor's selection for the most under-rated song in the band's eight album catalogue, is a deep cut, Danger - Keep Away, which originally appeared as the final track on the band's third studio album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), which emerged on May 25, 2004. An unedited 'full' version of the song - with an expanded run time of 7 minutes 55 seconds - was included on a special edition of the record which was issued on April 12, 2005.

"I love both versions, the one that's on the album [Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)] and the uncut version that eventually came out," Taylor tells Revolver. "There's some beautiful parts to that song."

During a recent live Q&A session with Slipknot fans in England, Taylor broke down in tears while thanking the band's loyal 'Maggots' for "being there for him" over his career.



"For the longest time, I didn't have a lot of reasons in my heart to live, but as my life has gone on, and you guys have been there for me, you have no idea..." he said, wiping away tears. "I promise you this I promise you this, as long as you are here, I will always be here for you."