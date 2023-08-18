"I promise you this, as long as you are here, I will always be here for you": Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor break down in tears during an emotional speech to fans

During an August 7 event in Kingston's Pryzm nightclub to celebrate the release of his forthcoming new solo album CMF2, Corey Taylor engaged in a Q&A session with fan-submitted questions.

Towards the end of the night, as seen in footage recorded by an audience member, Slipknot's frontman starts to well up in tears during a heartfelt discussion about mental health, which found him thank his fans for "being there for him" over his career.

"I want you to know something", he begins. "For the longest time, I didn't have a lot of reasons in my heart to live, but as my life has gone on, and you guys have been there for me, you have no idea...". At this point, the Slipknot frontman chokes up and wipes away tears.

"I promise you this," Taylor continues, "I promise you this, as long as you are here, I will always be here for you".

Elsewhere, the vocalist reveals what advice he would give to his younger self, and says: "Honestly, I would tell... and this is true, I would tell my 18 year old self that it's going to be okay, because no one ever fucking told me that. And anyone who needs to hear that, right now, listen to me. It is going to be okay, no matter what is going on, it is all temporary. And you can get through it because you're fucking stronger than you god damn think".

As well as the Q&A, Taylor gave a short performance of covers and solo tracks, including Black Eyes Blue, Stone Sour's Through Glass, R.E.M's The One I Love, the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song and Chris Isaak's Wicked Game.

CMF2 is due out on September 15 via BMG.



Watch Corey Taylor's touching moment below: