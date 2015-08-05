Corey calls out digital brats

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has condemned young metal fans who don’t explore the roots of the genre.

He’s labelled them “brats” with a “digital thumb in their mouth” – and he doesn’t care if they don’t like it.

Taylor tells Radio.com: “When I was growing up, if I heard about people’s influences, I went and checked them out. Now, I think people are resistant to anything that feels historical, that feels dated.”

He continues: “They can’t accept the fact that the band they love so much have gotten influenced by six or seven bands – that if it wasn’t for those bands, this band wouldn’t exist. They can’t accept that. That band is the end-all, be-all.”

He fears that the attitude change signals “the start of severity in opinion and righteosness,” adding: “There’s such a divide between our generation and this generation.

“They’re the first generation to have this digital thumb in their mouth. You know, the little brats. You can hate me all you want – I don’t give a fuck. That’s what you are. Get off your phone and cross the street.”

Last month, Taylor slammed rapper Kanye West for calling himself the world’s greatest rock star. Slipknot continue a US tour after bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella suffered a medical emergency earlier this week.