Corey Taylor: Slipknot attempting “Iron Maiden stuff” with new stage show

Corey Taylor has compared Slipknot’s current show to a vintage Iron Maiden stage set.

Speaking to Daniel P Carter on the Radio 1 Rock Show, the singer said his band were striving to match the British metal icons’ in terms of spectacle.

"The show looks amazing," Taylor said (via Loudwire). "Not only is it interactive – there's video, there's fire – but the whole set looks like an industrial complex. This is our attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we've been trying to do for a while.

"Honestly, it's everything that we've wanted to do for years, and we just never had the budget, and we had also had a lot of people around us telling us we couldn't do it."

Slipknot recently headlined the Download festival as part of their current European tour.

Their new album, We Are Not Your Kind, will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner and is available to pre-order now.