Watch Corey Taylor perform Slipknot song Before I Forget with solo band during recent UK tour

Footage of Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor performing the band’s song Before I Forget has been published on YouTube.

The video, uploaded yesterday (November 14) by user “Millhead”, was filmed during Taylor’s performance at the University Of Manchester, UK, on November 11.

Taylor, 49, toured the UK with his solo band from November 8 to November 14 to promote his new album, CMF2. He will next tour through mainland Europe, starting in Tilburg, Netherlands, on Saturday (November 18).

Metal Hammer reviewed CMF2 in September. Journalist Joe Daly gave the album four stars.

“CMF2 is a party album, pure and simple,” Daly concluded. “Corey Taylor and his band have built upon the strengths of its predecessor and refined their core sound into something distinct, forceful and utterly exhilarating.

Taylor recently attributed his desire to embark on a solo career, which started with 2020’s CMFT, in part to the lack of songwriting credit he was getting in Slipknot and his former side-project, Stone Sour.

“One of the reasons why I was very adamant about starting my solo thing is that there was a weird misconception around who was writing what for what band,” the frontman said in an interview with Paste.

“Maybe this is where my ego comes into play, but I felt like I wasn’t getting the credit for the things I was actually writing.

“With Stone Sour, it was fairly obvious, but there were a lot of songs that I wrote that people thought [guitarists] Jim [Root] or Josh [Rand] wrote where that wasn’t the case at all.

“And then, with Slipknot, there was a lot of stuff that either wouldn’t have been written without me, or that I wrote that other people gave [themselves] credit [for]. As someone who takes great pride in sitting down and creating something from nothing – just from my imagination – that stuck in my craw.

“I’ve never shied away from giving credit to the people who deserve it. I’ve never taken credit for anything that I didn’t do, and I’ve always been the first to shine the spotlight on anybody else. I don’t necessarily get that in return.”

Slipknot dismissed their drummer of 10 years, Jay Weinberg, on November 5, with no replacement yet confirmed despite intense internet speculation. The nu metal band will next perform live at Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27 and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 12.

Before I Forget won the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance in 2006.