Corey Taylor on music's emotional pull

Corey Taylor believes music is the last human emotion that “ties us all together.”

Discussing his love of playing live and how music has shaped him as a person, the Slipknot frontman recalls how being in a band eventually made him turn his back on his dream of being a history teacher.

He tells Artist Spotlight: “Music is everything. Music is so important to me that if I didn’t have it, I wouldn’t be the same person. For the longest time I didn’t know that I wanted to do music. I wanted to be a history teacher, but I just kept coming back to music.

“Music is probably the last vital emotion that we all have in common. It doesn’t even have to be the same style, but it’s the one thing that ties us all together.”

And the vocalist adds that playing live is the ultimate high for him as a musician. He says: “Putting the stuff on, touching base with all the guys, coming together for the huddle, going backstage and waiting for the audience to pop – that gets the adrenaline going like nobody’s business.

“There’s a lot of little things that make every show not only unique, but vital for me. I’m not one of these guys who waits three hours to go onstage. I can’t wait, I just love playing live. If we’re late going on, I lose my mind.”

Slipknot are on the road in support of their latest album .5: The Gray Chapter. They are joined on the tour by Lamb Of God and Bullet For My Valentine.

