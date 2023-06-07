Corey Taylor: "I could write an entire album in a day"

Given he has Slipknot, Stone Sour and his solo work to worry about, you could forgive Corey Taylor for occasionally suffering from a bit of writer's block here and then. No chance: as he explains in a new interview with Metal Hammer discussing his upcoming second solo album, he has no issues coming up with the goods.

“Pretty much everything I write starts out acoustically," he says, "even the really heavy, riffy stuff. I know if I can make i sound good on an acoustic, it’ll sound killer on an electric guitar. I could write an entire album in a day, I just find it so stupidly inspiring. It’s probably why I haven’t written an entirely acoustic album yet; I could do it so quickly it’s not a challenge."

The new album, which follows 2020's CMFT, is expected to arrive at some point later this year, with Taylor having a ton of Slipknot activity to plough through first. When asked whether the diverse nature of CMFT makes it easier or harder to decide what qualifies for his solo material, Taylor replies:

“The worry now is, when people hear CMF2 they’re gonna go, ‘Well what isn’t a solo song?’ The breadth of it is so wide now, because we’ve touched on so much shit. There’s super-heavy riffy stuff, hardcore punk, a piano song that could have been on [1987 U2 album] The Joshua Tree – I give no fucks. We’re challenging people – and nobody does that now. Everything’s a fuckin’ dial tone, with the rare exception of, like, 10% of bands out there. If you’re not challenging your listeners, you might as well be flipping burgers.”

Read the rest of the interview in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Slipknot headline Download festival this Sunday.