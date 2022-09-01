Corey Taylor has already written a whole new solo album

Corey Taylor has announced his plans to begin work on a new solo album.

The project will serve as the follow-up to his debut solo record, CMFT, which was released in 2020.

In conversation with SiriusXM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the Slipknot frontman revealed his plans to head back into the studio in January and February 2023.

"We're gonna go in and bang it out and get it ready," he explains. "And then once I'm done touring with Slipknot, I'm gonna throw together a really rad, 'rock is back' kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger — maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don't get the chance or just don't get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in.

"So I'm gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven't had a shot. 'Cause there's so many great bands out there."

Revealing that all the material for his second studio solo album has already been written, he continues, “It’s about 15 songs. And it’s one of those cool things where some of it’s older stuff that I’ve written over the years.

"There’s actually a couple of songs that some of the fans know because I debuted them live when I was doing the JBKB [Corey Taylor & The Junk Beer Kidnap Band] thing.”

Speaking of the unearthed tracks - Beyond and Breath Of Fresh Smoke - he explains, "both of those songs are getting recorded and released finally after… God, how many goddamn years would it be? Probably about 14 years, 16 years."

Next month, the vocalist will be heading out on his first UK solo tour, and is set to perform in London, Hull, Manchester and Swansea.

Slipknot are set to release their seventh studio album The End, So Far on September 30.

Watch Taylor perform Beyond and Breath Of Fresh Smoke in 2009 via fan-filmed footage below:

Oct 17: London Palladium

Oct 19: Jull Bonus Arena

Oct 21: Manchester BEC Arena (‘For The Love of Horror’ convention Pre-Party)

Oct 24: Swansea Arena