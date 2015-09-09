Cops Breakout pun-laden Foo Fighters tweets

Pun-happy coppers in Edinburgh hit the right note with Foo Fighters fans during the band’s show in the Scottish capital last night.

Police Scotland’s Edinburgh Division sent out a series of tweets and Facebook posts in the lead up to and during Dave Grohl and co’s sold-out performance at Murrayfield Stadium, using many of the group’s song titles and a mention of Grohl’s previous band to lighten the tone.

The first message posted read: “Murrayfield will be a musical Nirvana tonight when Foo Fighters and their special guests Royal Blood and Honeyblood take to the stage.”

That was followed by: “Gates open from 4pm and Times Like These are likely to result in traffic congestion, so don’t throw a Monkey Wrench into your evening and please make sure you plan your journey in advance and leave in plenty of time. It’s unlikely you will Learn To Fly, so you won’t want to be stuck in traffic before the show begins.”

As the show reached fever pitch, the police tweeted: “X-Static, you’re all behaving yourselves.”

The show was one of the Foos gigs rescheduled after Grohl broke his leg after falling from the stage in Sweden in June.